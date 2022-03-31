 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

YMCA Announces Free Swim Lesson Program; Open to Community

Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

277662414_4897925666929534_7466841962583925826_nCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced a free Safety Around Water Swim Lesson Program.  It is open to the community at no cost. Lessons are geared towards non-swimmers.

SAFETY AROUND WATER—April 25-29

Safety Around Water is a free swim program for kids ages 5-12.  It is designed to teach basic swimming skills, important water safety, rescue skills, and character development while having fun.  Splash lesson plans are designed for grade school children who are non-swimmers.

  • Session A: 3:55—4:25 pm (Maximum 10)  REGISTER ONLINE
  • Session B: 4:30—5:00 pm (SESSION HAS FILLED)

Advance registration is required by Friday, April 22, but may fill earlier.

277537160_4897925916929509_3806473834550013870_n

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.