YMCA Announces Free Swim Lesson Program; Open to Community

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced a free Safety Around Water Swim Lesson Program. It is open to the community at no cost. Lessons are geared towards non-swimmers.

SAFETY AROUND WATER—April 25-29

Safety Around Water is a free swim program for kids ages 5-12. It is designed to teach basic swimming skills, important water safety, rescue skills, and character development while having fun. Splash lesson plans are designed for grade school children who are non-swimmers.

Session A: 3:55—4:25 pm (Maximum 10) REGISTER ONLINE

Session B: 4:30—5:00 pm (SESSION HAS FILLED)

Advance registration is required by Friday, April 22, but may fill earlier.

