A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly between 8am and 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.