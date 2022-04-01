Barbara R. Verdill, 93, of Punxsutawney, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Slidell, LA.

She was born January 25, 1929, in Adamsburg, PA, a daughter of the late Alta E. (Norris) and John P. Rhodes.

On July 17, 1948, she married Rocco “Duke” Verdill, who preceded her in death on September 25, 1996.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney.

Barb worked at Cameron Sylvania, Smart Shop, dentist Harold Nichols, Thrift Drug, Adrian Hospital and retired from Adelphia Cable in 1993.

After her retirement, she enjoyed helping at her son’s coffee shop in Clarion, PA.

She never met a stranger and always had a smile and positive attitude.

She would always say, “This is the day that the Lord has made I will rejoice and be glad in it.”

She will be missed by all who knew her, but we rejoice knowing she is with her Lord and family members in heaven.

Barb is survived by three children, daughters Karen Verdill Gratz and husband Leo of Clarion, PA, Kay DeLuca and husband Dave of Slidell, LA, and son Michael Verdill and wife Mindi of Sligo, PA; sister Gladys Paterson of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, David Uzzo and wife Beth, Adam Uzzo and wife Melissa, Emily DeLuca Holmes and husband Dale, Carrie DeLuca Glahn and husband Austin, Andrew DeLuca and wife Jill, Beau Verdill and Bailee Verdill; ten great grandchildren, Lauren and Kailyn Uzzo, Duke and Charlotte Uzzo, Elijah and Lucy Grace Holmes, Hudson, Luca and Hollis Glahn, and Parker DeLuca; sister-in-law Betty Rhodes of Charleston, SC; a son-in-law John Uzzo and wife Katie of Coraopolis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Joyce Ann Verdill Uzzo, and two brothers, Clark Rhodes and John “Benny” Rhodes.

Friends will be received on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney with Pastor Steve Gruber and Arnie Rhodes officiating.

Interment will be in Zion Presbyterian Cemetery, Reynoldsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney, 301 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

