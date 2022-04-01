Canyon Coffee Co. Partnering with Clark’s Donuts

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Donut lovers rejoice.

Canyon Coffee Co. announced on Friday that they are partnering with Seneca-based Clark’s Donuts to be the primary donut pickup location in Clarion.

“We are community-minded, family-friendly, and passionate about creating a cheerful environment and serving outstanding coffee/pastries and now donuts to the Clarion community,” said Canyon owners Esther Clyde and Jennifer Hosey.

In late February, Canyon announced the planned opening of their new Clarion location at the corner of Wood Street and 8th Avenue.

“We want to create a space that students and the community can both hang out in and enjoy,” said Esther and Jen. “We don’t want to just cater to the students, and we also want to really try to get the Clarion community to feel welcome in there, as well.”

Two years ago, Esther and Jen opened their first location in New Bethlehem.



(Pictured above: Esther, Jen, daughters, and one on the way.)

Clark’s fresh-made-daily from scratch donuts will be available 6 days per week, Monday through Saturday, alongside Canyon’s familiar specialty pastry items.

Bulk donut orders can be placed and picked up from the Clarion location. Coffee and donut orders can also also be placed through the coffee shop’s online app.

Canyon hopes to open sometime this summer, and is currently accepting applications for new or experienced Coffee Shop Baristas. Applications can be submitted on Indeed or at the Canyon’s New Bethlehem location at 227 Broad Street.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.