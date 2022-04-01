Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple Sausage Sliders With Slaw

Small in size but big in flavor, these sliders are the perfect start to April!

Ingredients

2 cups coleslaw mix

1 cup shredded peeled apple



1 cup crumbled blue cheese1/4 cup finely chopped red onion3 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons cider vinegar1-1/2 teaspoons maple syrup1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper

Slider:

1 cup finely chopped walnuts, toasted

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds bulk maple pork sausage

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, apple, blue cheese, and red onion. In a small bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt, and pepper. Pour over coleslaw mixture; toss to coat. Chill until serving.

-In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, onion, thyme, salt, and pepper. Crumble sausage over mixture and mix well. Shape into 18 patties.

-In a large skillet, cook patties in batches over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.

-Top each bottom roll with a burger and 2 tablespoons coleslaw mixture. Replace roll tops.

