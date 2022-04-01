Clarion County Shelter Task Force to Host Spring Soup Sale Fundraiser Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Shelter Task Force is hosting a Spring Soup Sale Fundraiser on Friday, April 1.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It will take place at the Main Street Center located at 516 Main Street in Clarion.

Soup, salads, bread, desserts, and drinks will be available for dine-in or take-out by donation.

All proceeds will benefit the Shelter Task Force’s work to end homelessness in Clarion County.

For more information, contact Jennifer at 814-226-9280.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.