Clarion County YMCA to Host Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Dances

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced two dances for parents and children.

The Mother-Son Dance is a special night for mothers and sons to spend time together at the YMCA. The event will be held on Friday, April 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include a music D.J., an opportunity for photographs, light refreshments, and lots of fun.

The dance will be held inside the YMCA in the gymnasium. Tickets are $25.00 per family and can be purchased at the YMCA or online.

The Father-Daughter Dance is a special night for a girl and her dad. This event will be held on Friday, April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. The YMCA will provide light refreshments, a music D.J., and a photographer.

The dance will be held in the YMCA gymnasium. Tickets are $25.00 per family and can be purchased at the YMCA or online.

For more information, please contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400.

