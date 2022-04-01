Connie Frady Jr., 68, of Parker, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday afternoon March 26, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an illness.

Born in Belgium on January 4, 1954.

She was the daughter of the late Salvatore D’Arbano and Sofia Mistrottesseppe.

Moving to America in the 1960s, she lived for a period in Pittsburgh before moving to Parker.

Connie enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Md for many years.

Connie loved her dogs.

Her grandchildren were her everything.

She is survived by her loving husband at home, Vergil Frady Jr., Her daughter: Francie (Jack) McArthy of Pittsburgh, her two sons: Carl Eric (Alicia) Frady of Pittsburgh, and Mike (Nicole) Frady of Parker, eight Grandchildren: Kristina, Katie, Kathleen, and Joey McArthy; Marcus and Sarah Frady; Daryl Fuller and Malia Frady, one Great-Grandchild: Karsen Blakely, two Sisters: Theresa and Michelle, and three brothers: Aldo, Nicola, and Francesco.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.) on April 2nd from 2-4 pm.

A memorial service will follow at 4:15pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

