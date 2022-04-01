Featured Local Job: 9-1-1 Telecommunicator

The county of Warren currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator.

POSITION: Full Time (Union Eligible) SALARY: $16.98 per hour

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

This is a bargaining unit position that involves the receipt and processing of calls for assistance through the County 9-1-1 emergency telephone system. Operates as a team player within the 9-1-1 primary answering point to effectively receive and process emergency and non-emergency calls, according to established policies and procedures. Duties include the monitoring and dispatching of appropriate emergency response providers such as police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management and the hazardous materials response team via radio, telephone, and other means of communication.

Receives oral and written instruction (classroom/live environment) in equipment capability and operation, call taking and dispatch techniques, and inter-personal communications including management of multiple emergencies, listening and questioning skills, categorization and identification of appropriate local and/or regional emergency providers.

Rotating, split, and other variations of shift work may be required. This includes work scheduled for holidays and weekends. Unscheduled overtime and mandatory overtime are required.

Candidates must be able to function as a team player in a high functioning team – with complementary skills – who have common goals and are mutually accountable.

Candidates must possess the ability to maintain professionalism on a daily basis, including during periods of high stress and high call volume.

Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position and be able to mentally and physically react quickly to emergency situations.

Responds to public inquiries of both emergency and non-emergency nature in accordance with established policies and procedures.

The above statements reflect the general details considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job and shall not be considered as a detailed description of all the work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A high school education or GED equivalent is required

Punctuality to scheduled shift work is required

Experience in the field of public safety including call taking and emergency dispatch is preferred, but not required

Must be able to successfully pass the critical pre-employment call taking/dispatching testing program

Basic computer literacy

Before hire, any candidate for this position agrees to have a criminal background check at his/her own expense

The County can conduct periodic, unscheduled blood and/or urine tests for drug and/or alcohol screening. Warren County offers a robust benefits package including sick leave, paid holidays and paid vacation. Health care benefits include vision, dental and a medical plan from Blue Cross / Blue Shield. Warren County benefits also include a retirement/pension plan with both employee and employer contributions.

TO APPLY:

Interested candidates should requesVsubmlt a County job application, including proof of minimum requirements to:

Kim Exley, HR Administrator

204 4th Ave

Warren PA

([email protected]) by March 28, 2022.

Warren County Job Applications are available for download electronically at:

https://warrencountypa.gov/1195/Human-Resources/

Job posting is active from 3/28/2022 through 4/11/2022. All applications submitted on or before 4/11/2022 will receive consideration. Additional hiring needs may be filled through this vacancy announcement as deemed necessary.

Warren County is an equal opportunity employer and will consider applications for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital or veteran status, presence of a non-job-related medical condition or handicap, or any other legally protected status.

