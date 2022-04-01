Featured Local Job: Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is currently hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more.

Join their team and help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining Presbyterian SeniorCare’s team. Their team members build individual relationships with residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. They are ready to welcome you!

Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee

Oakwood Heights- Oil City, PA



Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual, Varied Shifts

The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health- NursingOakmont or Washington, PA

Home Health- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000***

Be part of an exciting opportunity to participate in the launching of a new, state-licensed home health agency! Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health is seeking caring professional nurses to provide home health visits to patients in the community and on their campuses in Oakmont and Washington.

Dining Services Aides, Cooks

Oakmont, Longwood at Oakmont

Full-time/Part-time/Casual

Assist the residents in making healthy choices as you prepare and serve nutritious meals designed to help them thrive.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Washington Campus- Southmont Washington, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***

Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.

CNA Training Classes

All Campuses- Full-time

Are you interested in becoming a Certified Nurse’s Aide? Register for their CNA training classes, starting soon, to begin your journey with Presbyterian SeniorCare today.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Oakmont Campus- The Willows Oakmont, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***

Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.

Maintenance Technician II – Property Management

SeniorCare Network- SeniorCare Network, Pittsburgh, PA

Property Management- Full-time/Part-time, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $1,500***

SeniorCare Network is an award-winning property management affiliate of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. For more than 30 years, they have been making a difference in the lives of older adults by providing high-quality affordable housing options.

Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee

New Wilmington Campus- Shenango New Wilmington, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time

The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

For more information on any of these positions or to apply please visit the Presbyterian SeniorCare Employment page here.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.