 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Individual Airlifted After Being Ejected From Vehicle in I-80 Crash

Friday, April 1, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

STAT MedEvacSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Strattanville that resulted in an individual being ejected from the vehicle.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 5:21 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident.

The accident took place near mile marker 69 in Strattanville along Interstate 80, and it was reported that an individual was ejected from the vehicle.

It is unclear how many individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Clarion-based State Police, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, and Jefferson County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac transported the individual from Clarion Hospital.

The scene was cleared at 6:40 p.m.

The severity of the individual’s injuries is unknown.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.