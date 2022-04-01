Individual Airlifted After Being Ejected From Vehicle in I-80 Crash

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Strattanville that resulted in an individual being ejected from the vehicle.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 5:21 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident.

The accident took place near mile marker 69 in Strattanville along Interstate 80, and it was reported that an individual was ejected from the vehicle.

It is unclear how many individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Clarion-based State Police, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, and Jefferson County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac transported the individual from Clarion Hospital.

The scene was cleared at 6:40 p.m.

The severity of the individual’s injuries is unknown.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.

