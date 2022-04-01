Newbie Woman Injured Following Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 28

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem woman was injured in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Tuesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:32 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, on State Route 28 in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 33-year-old Susan R. Shenk, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north in a 2003 General Motors Envoy on State Route 28 and struck a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta that was parked on the eastern shoulder with its hazard lights illuminated. After Shenk struck the Jetta from behind, the Jetta traveled across the highway and came to a final rest facing northwest on the western shoulder of the roadway.

Shenk’s Envoy then continued to travel up the shoulder and struck a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 42-year-old Morgan M. Pence, of Hawthorn. The Envoy came to a final rest facing north in the northbound travel lane. The 2002 Jetta came to a rest facing northeast.

Shenk suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport to a medical facility, according to police.

Pence was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Shenk was charged with a traffic violation.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

