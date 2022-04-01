Passion Sunday ‘Pancakes for a Purpose’ Set for April 10

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The third annual “Pancakes for a Purpose” will be held on Palm Sunday, April 10, at the I.C. Parish Event Center.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Freewill monetary donations are encouraged.

All proceeds will be donated to the local school districts to support the weekend backpack program which supplies the hungry children of Clarion County with healthy snacks and meals to see them through the weekend.

High school Faith Formation students of Immaculate Conception Parish have teamed up with the Knights of Columbus for the breakfast. The Knights donate all of the food and paper products and do the cooking, and the teens set up, serve, and clean up.

