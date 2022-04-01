 

Richard Blaine Aegan, Jr.

Friday, April 1, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PbuhLrqfky2Richard Blaine Aegan, Jr., 67, of Oleopolis, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a brief illness.

Rich was born in Three Mile, West Virginia, the son of Nora Mae (Perry) Aegan and the late Richard B. Aegan, Sr.

After graduating in 1972 from Riverside High in Ellwood City, he enlisted in the United States Navy.

Rich enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting with his wife, and spending time near the Allegheny River in Oleopolis.

He worked at Hydrill, Fombell Fabricating, and Webco.

He was also self-employed in the tree removal business.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Mary Jane Aegan; his mother, Nora Aegan of Ellwood City; two sisters, Quina Price and her husband Leonard of Wampum, and Linda Maloney and her significant other Duane Stoops of Fombell.

Also surviving is a step-daughter, Dianna Fresh and her children Anthony, Victoria, and Christian, whom lovingly called him “Pappy Rich,” and two step-great-granddaughters, Anessa and Lisanna, all of Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Joey Aegan; and a step-daughter, Teresa Giffen.

There will be no visitation held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express condolences to Rich’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

