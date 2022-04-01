 

Richard “Rick” D. Radmore

Friday, April 1, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dQVhzys7V5NRichard “Rick” D. Radmore, 75, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday morning March 30, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Rick was born on December 10, 1946, in Titusville to the late Kenneth and Mary (Cornmesser) Radmore.

He married Joyce Shreffler on April 5, 1968, in Niagara Falls, NY. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2016.

He was a graduate of St. Josephs Academy in Titusville, class of 1964.

Rick was formerly employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel and most recently as a manager for Quick Fill.

He enjoyed watching dirt track races and rooting for his favorite driver Max Blair, NASCAR Races, golf, and Hallmark movies.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.

Rick is survived by 2 sons, Duane Radmore and wife Janis of Frisco, TX, Mark Radmore and wife Susan of Lititz; 4 grandchildren, Reghan, Logan, Kaleb, Jack; a brother, Michael Radmore of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Rita Cucuzza and husband Rick of Beeville, TX; a special niece, Megan Antonio and husband Trace of Las Vegas, NV; and several additional nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenneth Jr., and James Radmore; and a sister, Patricia Berry.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday, April 6th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Yolanda G Barco Oncology Institute 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, PA 16335.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


