Say What?!: Overdue Book Returned to London Library After Nearly 50 Years

LONDON – Officials at University College London said a library book recently mailed back to the school was nearly 50 years overdue.

Librarians said the book, an edition of the Latin-language play Querolus, was mailed back to UCL Libraries by an anonymous patron along with an unsigned note.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.