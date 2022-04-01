 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Senator Casey: Tionesta Lake Gets $2 Million Infrastructure Grant

Friday, April 1, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Tionesta LakeWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced on Thursday $2.1 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the water infrastructure projects in Northwestern Pennsylvania. Tionesta Lake in Forest County will receive $2,000,000.

Woodcock Creek Lake in Crawford County will receive $100,000.

The funding comes from the FY23 allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Tionesta Lake in Forest County will receive $2,000,000 and Woodcock Creek Lake in Crawford County will receive $100,000.

“Tionesta Lake plays a critical role in preventing flood damage in Northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Senator Casey. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, the Army Corps can improve and maintain this crucial infrastructure. The law also provides new funding for Woodcock Creek Lake so that Crawford County residents and visitors alike can enjoy swimming, fishing and other recreational activities for years to come.”

The $2,000,000 for Tionesta Lake brings the project’s total IIJA funding to $3,500,000. The funding will be used for work on the dam gates. Since its completion in 1940, Tionesta Lake has prevented over $570 million in flood damage.

The $100,000 for Woodcock Creek Lake brings the project’s total IIJA funding to $280,000. The funding will be used to make improvements to parking lots around the Lake. The Woodcock Creek Lake reduces downstream flooding, improves downstream water quality and provides an array of recreational activities to local communities.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.