Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Crash on Route 68; Injuries Reported

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Injuries were reported in a vehicle versus motorcycle accident on State Route 68 in Clarion on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 5:19 p.m.

The crash occurred on State Route 68, near Dolby Street, in Clarion.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:08 p.m.

One individual was transported for injuries of unknown severity.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.

