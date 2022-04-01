Work to Resume on New Second Avenue Park in May

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Phase 1B of construction on the Second Avenue Park will commence in mid-May, according to Blueprint member Theron Miles.

This phase will allow for installation of the soil retainment systems and sets the way to put in the children’s playground and install the parking lots.

“We’re hoping to get it started in May,” Miles told exploreClarion.com. “It’s all based on material availability at this point. We anticipate breaking ground mid-May and having this phase of construction completed towards the end of August. That’s providing everything is available reasonably, material wise.”

After completion of phase 1B, Blueprint will initiate phase two of construction in the Spring of 2023. This particular phase will include completion of the children’s playground, all green space, the parking lot, and the basketball, pickleball and tennis courts.

“Phase two has not been funded yet,” Miles noted. “We are currently working on multiple funding sources and have several grant applications, as well as solicitations from private donations in place to work towards funding portions of the project.”

Depending on funding and logistic success, Miles hopes that the park will be functional and open to the public at the conclusion of phase two.

The park will then enter its final phase, phase three, which includes construction of the splash pad/ice skating area of the park as well as the restroom facility.

“We are working on a funding source for (phase three),” Miles said. “It’s a little more difficult because it’s the most expensive portion and we’re hoping for late 2024 or early 2025 to be in construction of this portion.”

Miles said the Clarion Blueprint Community appreciates the public’s patience on the project.

“Being that this is a private non-profit organization, we don’t have the typical funding sources that a government entity would have to go out and fund a park like this,” he said. “We had to break this into so many different phases and we’re funding it as we go. It makes it a little more difficult on the projection of schedule. A couple more wheels in motion, you could say.

“If it was a government funded project, it would open the door to a couple more grant opportunities,” Miles added. “It would, more or less, be a 16-month process from application to construction completed if we could apply for some of the larger programs.”

The Blueprint Community is also working on teaming up with several government agencies in order to be able to apply for larger grant opportunities. A grant application in partnership with the Clarion County Housing Authority is currently pending approval.

Donations are accepted in the form of checks made out to Clarion Blueprint and mailed to the Clarion Borough Offices found at 1400 E. Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Clarion Blueprint and Clarion Borough share the same address.

Donations can also be made through PayPal at [email protected]

The vision of the Clarion Blueprint Committee is to develop community assets in the Clarion area. It aims to expand on all the aspects Clarion has to offer, like its natural beauty or its businesses.

Clarion Blueprint has been a designated blueprint community by the FHLBank of Pittsburgh since 2014. Its initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders.

Although the Second Avenue Park is Clarion Blueprint’s most ambitious project yet, they hope to follow it up with more projects.

At a June 16 meeting, Clarion Blueprint explained they are interested in developing the Toby Boat Launch area with more parking and possible kayak rentals.

In August, the Blueprint Committee joined forces with the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry, The United Way of Clarion, Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion’s Economic Development and Small Business Development, Clarion Borough, and C-93 to host a Pop-Up Festival in the borough. Because of the event’s success and positive feedback, the committee is discussing the idea of pop-up shops hosted within a “business incubator area in town.”

RELATED:

Clarion Blueprint Community Receives Neighborhood Assistance Program Award for Second Avenue Park

Clarion Blueprint Community Begins Construction on Second Avenue Park

Clarion to Break Ground on Second Avenue Project in August

University Korner & Clarion Blueprint Community announce Penny a Gallon Program for 2nd Avenue Park Project

Clarion Blueprint Community Continuing Work on 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park

Clarion Blueprint Community Hoping to Expand

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.