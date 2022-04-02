A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

