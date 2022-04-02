 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, April 2, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

