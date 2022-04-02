Areta Charmaine Ewing, 61, of Congress Hill Road, Franklin died calmly after a long illness, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Born March 9, 1961 in the Oil City Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Mary Jane and Robert E. Sharrar of Seneca.

Areta, known to her family as “Pete,” was a graduate of Cranberry Area High School.

After trying different jobs, she found that her love for music and teaching children was what she wanted do.

She graduated from Tomlinson College, her church’s college in 1987 and later graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1995 with dual bachelor degrees in Special Education and Musical Theory.

After working as a substitute teacher for most of the schools in the Franklin/Oil City area, she was employed at VisionQuest in early 1999.

After over 10 years of working with adjudicated youth from the inner cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, she scaled back to working substitute before becoming disabled and had to give up doing what she loved.

After returning from Tomlinson College in 1987, she met the love of her life Melvin Ewing, who survives, at Domino’s in Oil City.

They were married November 26, 1988 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Fertigs, where they were both members.

Even though Areta was never blessed with children of her own, Areta’s love for children was filled by spreading her love to her stepdaughter Pam Sutton and numerous nieces & nephews, great nephews & nieces and great, great nieces & nephews as you’ll see in the next paragraph.

She also got the blessing to foster her former sister-in-law’s children for a short time following her brother’s death.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Dawnieta Myers and husband Jim, two brothers, Clinton Sharrar and wife Margaret, and Bruce Sharrar and Robin Marlowe, two sisters-in-law Darlene Sharrar and Wilda Reed, and a brother-in-law Roy Ewing.

She is also survived by several nieces; Amber and husband Rodney Stumpner, Kayla Sharrar & JD Harbison, Miranda Sweetapple, Christine Dunlap, Shirley Dunlap, Sherry Dunlap, Amber Ewing Lisa Ewing, and Carly & Chad Woodard as well as several nephews; Ryan Sharrar, John & Joanne Sharrar, Trevor Sharrar & Amanda Beach, Richard & Allie Myers, Larry Dunlap, Denny Dunlap, John Peterson, Stephan Ewing, Roy “Speedy” & Chris Ewing, Eric & Katie Ewing, and Aaron & Susie Ewing.

She also loved several special great nieces; Cheyanne & Savannah Sharrar, Alyssa, Evelyn & Lilliana Harbison, Tara Myers, Taylor Ross, Tapenga & Emilee Sweetapple, Jessica Ewing-Falco and Royanna & Ben Thomas as well as several special great nephews Bentley Sharrar, Tyler Ross, Mitchell Phillips, and Timothy Neal Beach. She moreover especially loved great, great nieces Harper Ewing-Falco & Taryn Thomas as well as great, great nephew Jace Ewing-Falco.

In addition to her and Melvin’s parents (Charles R & Nina Ewing) preceding her in death was two brothers Brian & Timothy Sharrar, two sisters-in-law, Stacey Sharrar and Eileen Dunlap, and a brother-in-law Norman Ewing.

There will be a private visitation and service for immediate family members at Morrison Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Graham Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, 112 Winwood Lane, Venus, PA 16364 in Areta’s name.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.morrisonhome.com.

