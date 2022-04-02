Arline R. Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

She was born September 11, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late William Julias and Jennie (Wikert) Thorne.

On September 8, 1979, she married Robert J. “Bob” Duncan at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Tionesta. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2021.

Arline worked as a Certified Nurse’s Aide at a nursing home in Oil City, PA until her retirement.

She was a member of Morris Chapter 14 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Oil City and had served as Past Matron of the former Sylvania Chapter 102 O.E.S. in Tionesta.

She had previously served as township auditor for Kingsley Township, Forest County.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Clogston and her husband Steve of Grants Pass, OR, six grandchildren and one great granddaughter, her stepson, Keith Duncan and his wife Jane of Mentor, OH, her stepdaughter, Pamela Duncan of Willoughby, OH, four step grandchildren, one step great grandson, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Cary and Bill Walters, her grandson, Steven Walters, her brother, William Thorne, and two sisters, Dorothy Binder and Laura Rice.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 11 A.M. at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2048 German Hill Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 with Rev. Samuel Mabugu, former pastor of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, officiating.

Burial will follow alongside her husband.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

