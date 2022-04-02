Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.

Barbara was born in Emlenton on November 26, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Pearl (Plant) Edinger.

Barbara lived most of her life in Emlenton.

She was a 1947 graduate of Emlenton High School and a longstanding member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church.

Barb was a devoted wife, loving mother, and homemaker.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard L. Carr Sr.

Also surviving are their four children, Richard L. Carr Jr. of Butler, Lesley Carr Page (D. Richard), of Delaware, OH, Amy Carr Pollum (Charles), of New Castle, and Emily Carr Pastor (James), of Chardon, OH; her sister, Patricia Russell of Emlenton; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved and enjoyed.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Shelia Carr, and her brother-in-law, Theodore “Ted” Russell, as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Emlenton Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Knopp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested memorial contributions to be made to the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373, or the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 28, Emlenton, PA 16373.

