Byron Ray Boddorf, 74, of Dayton, passed away on March 31, 2022 at ACMH Hospital.

He was born on November 25, 1947 to Ray and Alverta (Himes) Boddorf in Ringgold, PA, however he spent the last 50 years as a Dayton resident.

Byron graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1965.

He worked for Alltel Communications for 32 yrs. before retiring in 2001.

Byron most recently worked at Good’s Auto Sales in NuMine.

He loved Penn State Football, the Steelers, Nascar, and most of all Marie.

He was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church.

Byron served in the US Army Reserves from 1966-1972 where he was an Artillery Gun Sergeant.

Byron is survived by his longtime companion, Marie Blose of Dayton; and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, William Charles Boddorf.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 pm at Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church Ave., Dayton, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, 3:30 pm from the Church, with Pastor Jason McQueen, officiating.

Additional visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Burial will take place in the Ringgold Methodist Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.

