Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong, 78, of Shippenville passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 31, 2022 following an extended illness.

Born May 18, 1943, in Piney Township, Carolyn was the daughter of the late William and Hilda Craig.

Carolyn graduated from Keystone High School in Knox and worked for OI Glass Plant for 36 years before retiring.

On October 7, 1962, Carolyn married John Wolfgong who preceded her in death in 2017.

Carolyn enjoyed fishing, quilting, knitting, her trips to Niagara Falls and the ocean, flying in a plane out of the Clarion Airport and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

She got to take a vacation to Nashville where she got to visit the Grand Ole Opery and got to stand on the stage in the circle where all the great musicians have stood and sang.

She also got to visit Graceland and tour Elvis’s home and museum and stay in Elvis’s Hotel.

Carolyn is survived by her children John (Bonnie) Wolfgong of Knox, Jay (Becky) Wolfgong of Shippenville, James (Bobbie) Wolfgong of Shippenville and Jeff (Crystal) Wolfgong of Parker; six grandchildren Matthew (Kim Long) Wolfgong of Knox, Halie (Adam) Sorrell of Knox, Sabrina Wolfgong of Shippenville, Chelsea Wolfgong of Shippenville, Samantha Wolfgong of Shippenville and Danielle Swisher of Knox, great grandchildren Noah Wolfgong, Amelia Wolfgong and Raelynn Sorrell and a sister Kathryn Ashbaugh.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, three grandchildren Christopher Wolfgong, Carolyn Wolfgong and Jacob Swisher four brothers and two sisters and her beloved dog Rusty.

A private funeral service was held by the family.

We would like to thank the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice team for all the care and love they showed our mom thru out her journey.

A special thanks to Sequoia Henry, Nancy Jeannerat and Sadye Bartley, it takes a special person to be able to help someone at the end of their life.

We were blessed to have you there to help us at mom’s time of need.

We would also like to thank the staff at the Chemo Therapy Treatment Room at Clarion Hospital, mom looked forward to her time spent with all of you and Pastor Ken Tack of the St. PAuls UCC in Knox for the many trips he made and the smiles he put on her face.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to The St. Paul UCC Church, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox PA 16232, or Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214.

