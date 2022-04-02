Christopher L. Horner, 61, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his mother’s home.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1960 in Clarion, PA, the son of Dennis E. and Yvonne E. (Tremba) Horner.

Chris graduated from Union High School and was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Independence.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, NASCAR and Motor cross.

Chris loved caring for his Yorkie, Charlie and traveling to Florida with his family.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, Yvonne Horner of Rimersburg; his fiancée, Tessie Gould of Rimersburg; his children, Amy L. Horner of Clarion, Kristina K. Graham and husband, Jason of Knox, Cory E. Horner and wife, Emily of Petrolia, and Leanna L. Horner of Rimersburg; and his grandchildren, Chloe and Elise.

Chris is also survived by his brother, D. Scott Horner of Rimersburg; his niece Megan Pauling and husband, Chris; and a nephew, Andrew Horner.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Dennis E. Horner, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2021.

Family and friends will be received from 6 – 8 PM on Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Pastor Dan George officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chris’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send a condolence to Chris’ family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

