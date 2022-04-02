Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heavenly Cheese Danish

It tastes just as decadent as any breakfast pastry you’d find in a bakery or coffee shop!

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



4 cups all-purpose flour1/3 cup sugar2 teaspoons salt1 cup cold butter, cubed1 cup 2% milk4 large egg yolks, room temperature

Assembly:

3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 large egg, separated, room temperature

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Directions

-Dissolve yeast in warm water. In another bowl, mix flour, sugar, and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Add milk, egg yolks, and yeast mixture; stir to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Cover and refrigerate for 8-24 hours.

-To assemble, punch down dough; divide it into 4 portions. On a lightly floured surface, pat each portion into a 9×4-in. rectangle; sprinkle each with 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Cut each rectangle lengthwise into four 9×1-in. strips. Twist each strip, then loosely wrap the strip around itself to form a coil; tuck the end under and pinch to seal. Place 3 in. apart on greased baking sheets.

-Beat cream cheese, sugar, and egg yolk until smooth. Press an indentation in the center of each roll; fill with 1 rounded tablespoon cream cheese mixture. Cover; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°.

-Whisk egg white with water; brush over rolls. Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Remove to wire racks; brush with syrup. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.