Club Records Set As Clarion County YMCA Swimmers Prevail at State Meet

Saturday, April 2, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (4)YORK, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County YMCA Riversharks swim team members Callie Snodgrass and Maggie Snodgrass each recently set club records during the YMCA Pennsylvania State Championship meet in York.

(Pictured above: Callie Snodgrass, Ashlyn Clark, Lila Gourley, and Maggie Snodgrass.)

Callie set a Riversharks club record in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 27.87 while Maggie’s record came in the 50-meter breaststroke, clocking in at 34.14.

Callie finished second in the 50-meter butterfly, fourth in the 100-meter butterfly, and fourth in the 200-meter butterfly.

The 200-meter medley relay team of Ashlyn Clark, Maggie Snodgrass, Callie Snodgrass, and Lila Gourley reached the podium in fifth place while setting a new club record of 2:05.52. Their 200-yard freestyle relay attempt fell just short of the podium, but still set a new club record of 1:52.85.


