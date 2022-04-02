Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 AM Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.

She was born in Franklin November 26, 1942, a beloved daughter of the late: Michael G. and Wladzia Sitkoski Harris.

Helen was a 1960 graduate of Franklin High School.

She had worked as a clerk/stenographer for the maintenance department at Polk Center, retiring in 1997 following 33 years of service.

Helen was a lifelong and active member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where she served on the church’s funeral luncheon team.

She was a member and secretary of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDofA).

Helen loved spending time with her family and friends; doing puzzles and word games, playing cards, and porch sitting with her fabulous gift of gab.

She was incredibly generous in all ways, especially with her sewing and fantastic baking.

She always volunteered and helped all who asked with sewing requests and making pies and cookies for events.

She was formerly active in the Sleepy Hollow golf league, and Thursday night ladies bowling league at the former Court Recreation in Franklin.

She was married October 19, 1963 in St. Patrick Church, Franklin to William Sharp, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 58 years, she is survived by her children: Lori (Tom) Sloss of Franklin; Rebecca (David) Greene of Hermitage; and William (Sandy) Sharp of Cranberry Twp., Butler County.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Tom (Nicole) Sloss of Erie; Casey (Matt) Kistler of Franklin; Paige Greene of Sharon; Harrison (Tiffany) Greene of West Middlesex; and Liam Sharp of Cranberry Twp., Butler County.

Also surviving is her sister, Diane Boal of Polk; sisters-in-law: Willie Harris of Ozark, AL; and Christina Harris of Erie; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl (Tootie) Harris; Lt. Col. George Harris; John (Sandra) Harris; Mike Harris; Bill Harris; Mary Ann (Ronald) Buck; Sally (Lewis) Marshall; and by her brother-in-law, Deacon Robert Boal of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Friends may call Monday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) with Monsignor John J. Herbein, and Father Kyle Seyler, concelebrating.

Private burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Helen’s name to either: St. Patrick Church; or the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

