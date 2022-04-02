Inmate to Serve Up to 6 Years for Assault on Corrections Officers

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate was sentenced to up to six years consecutive to a 20 to 40 year sentence for assault on corrections officers at SCI Pine Grove, in Indiana Township.

District Attorney Bob Manzi announced on Friday, April 1, that David Austin, 39 of Philadelphia, was sentenced to serve 35 months to six years in state prison for assaulting Corrections Officers in SCI Pine Grove.

The Honorable Michael T. Clark further ordered that this sentence will be served consecutive to the sentence the defendant was already serving.

The defendant was already serving a sentence at SCI Pine Grove of 20 to 40 years for a conviction of third-degree murder out of Philadelphia County. On February 6, 2021, the defendant assaulted two Corrections Officers within the confines of SCI Pine Grove. The matter was investigated and charged by members of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The defendant entered a guilty plea to Assault by a Prisoner, a felony of the 2nd degree on November 18, 2021. After the Indiana County Probation Department completed a pre-sentence investigation, the defendant appeared before the Honorable Judge Michael T. Clark for sentencing. As part of the consecutive state prison sentence imposed by Judge Clark, the defendant was ordered other conditions, including the payment of fines and the costs of prosecution.

“I hope this message is loud and clear to the inmates in our county jail and our state prison: assaulting Corrections Officers will not be tolerated. These men and women serve our community by supervising some difficult and dangerous inmates. If there is an assault, we will be there to stand by their side,” said Manzi.

“I appreciate the work that all of our Corrections Officers do each and every day. I appreciate the thorough and professional investigation from the Pennsylvania State Police that makes a prosecution and conviction possible.”

