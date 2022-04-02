 

Learn to Hunt Spring Gobblers

Saturday, April 2, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

turkey-539777_960_720HARRISBURG, Pa. – There is no better cure for cabin fever than spending time in the woods hunting spring gobblers.

But, if you are new to spring gobbler hunting, or have yet to give it a try, starting out can feel overwhelming.

The Game Commission is holding three online seminars to provide all the information needed to get started.

The first will discuss the gear turkey hunters use and cover everything from the different types of shotguns, shells, camouflage, calls, and decoys.

The second seminar will cover the biology of the wild turkey and topics such as where turkeys like to roost in the evenings, where they head in the mornings, what their different sounds mean, their breeding cycle, and how you can use this information to your advantage when scouting and hunting.

The final seminar will focus on hunting tips and tactics and will be hosted by Matt Morrett, a world-champion turkey caller and one of the most experienced turkey hunters in North America. Matt will share some of his experiences and provide insights on how to fill your tag.

Each seminar will be approximately 45 minutes long and conclude with a question-and-answer period. If you can’t watch any of these seminars live, they will be recorded and posted on the Game Commission YouTube channel.

The first seminar will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Advance registration is required. To register or see the complete schedule of upcoming seminars, please visit the Learn to Hunt page at the Game Commission’s website at http://bit.ly/pgclearntohunt.


