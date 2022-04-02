Lois Anne Elliott Willits passed peacefully at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Fl, on March 19, 2022, at the age of 96.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Ross (formerly Peggy Willits), her son, Jeffrey Willits and his wife Kim Covey Willits, six grandchildren (Cara Cannon, Crispin Cannon, Paige Ross, Blake Losvar, Eric Losvar, and Kalen Willits) and 8 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased in 1994 by her beloved husband, William Pray Willits.

Anne attended Earlham College in Richmond.

In 1946 while working in the Ayres bakery, she met Bill, and they were married 6 months later.

In 1960 they moved their family to Franklin, PA, where Anne loved to walk in the woods and collect leaves and flowers for the beautiful Oshibana cards and art pieces she created.

What began as gifts for family and friends ballooned into a business she named “Nature’s Notes” and exhibited at the Kennerdell Art Festival and at Chautauqua, NY.

In 1973 the family moved to Gainesville, FL, where Anne remained until her death.

Anne maintained her love of art serving as a volunteer docent at Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida and enjoying the many art related courses at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida where she lived until her death.

There will be a memorial celebration of life service at the The Oak Room, Oak Hammock, 5100 SW 25th Blvd, Gainesville, on Anne’s 97th birthday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Reception following on the Upper Level Commons.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harn Museum of Art, 3259 Hull Road, Gainesville 32608, would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

