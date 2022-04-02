Paul R. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Oil City Health and Rehab.

Born on August 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Paul R. and Sarah Evelyn (Thompson) Freeman.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He also attended Thiel College, the University of Bridgeport, and Connecticut School of Electronics.

He was employed by IBM Corp where he retired as an Advisory Systems Analyst.

Paul was a proud combat veteran who served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He married Ruth (Osborn) Robinson Freeman on December 13, 1997. She survives.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife; his daughter, Linda S. Oroark of Florida; his step-daughter, Sandra Lee Dulaney and her husband, Kevin of Franklin; his sister, Ruth A. Dille of New Jersey; his granddaughter, Patty Oroark of New York; his step-grandchildren, Heidi Siler, Mead C. Robinson, Jr., Scott Robinson, Stephanie Lehman and husband, Philip, and Michael Dulaney all of Franklin and his step-great-grandchildren, Jordan Siler, Brandon Siler, Andrew and Bella Lehman, and Jemma Miller all of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Schmitz; his step-son, Mead Charles Robinson, Sr.; and step-daughter-in-law, Debra Robinson.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Funeral services for Paul will be held immediately following the visitation on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the funeral home at 5 pm with Pastor Jeff Bingman, of New Beginnings Baptist Church, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Paul will be laid to rest in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Paul’s memory to V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Paul’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

