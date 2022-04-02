Robert Owens Jr., 79, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully with his children by his side on April 1, 2022 at UPMC Seneca.

Bob was born February 14, 1943 in Franklin.

He was the son of the late Robert Owens Sr. and Gertrude Lawson.

He married Alice Holbrook on December 22, 1962.

The couple celebrated 56 years of marriage prior to Alice’s passing on February 18, 2019. Together the couple had six children, Tina, Malissa, Ladona, Michael, Robert and Robin.

He retired from Hovis Auto Supply in Franklin where he delivered parts.

He had previously worked at the Franklin Hospital as an orderly as well as for the News Herald and Derrick delivering papers for many years.

Bob loved Classic cars, drag racing and bluegrass. He was an avid fisherman and hunter when his health permitted.

For many years riding his Harley was a favorite pastime.

Bob was also a member of Polk and Sandycreek Fire Police for many years.

Loved ones to cherish Bob’s memory are his children Tina Pegg of Utica, Malissa Owens of Kennerdell, Ladona Strouse and her husband Doug of Kennerdell and Michael Owens of Franklin.

His beloved grandchildren Joshua, Nikki, Justin, Tanesha and her husband Sam, Shawna, Brandi and her husband Mike, Kyle, Jessica and her husband John, Wayne and his wife Jessica, Cassidy and his wife, and Sandy.

Numerous great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren also survive.

Bob’s granddog Oreo will dearly miss him. In honor of Bob’s favorite pastimes friends and family are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice, his sons Robin L. and Robert “Bobby” M. Owens, his grandson Andrew, his sister Barb Whitten and her husband Lou.

Bob’s family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 11-2 and 4-7.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Stebbins officiating from the Sinner’s Sanctuary Church.

The family would like to invite family and friends to the Sinner’s Sanctuary Church from 2-4pm to share a meal together.

The church is located at 2178 Clintonville Road, Harrisville, PA. Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

