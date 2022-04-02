Ruth N. Lauer, 93, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.

She was born February 23, 1929 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Forrest G. and Melvina D. (Burr) Hare.

Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Oil City High School.

She attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

In her earlier years, she volunteered at the Venango County Blind Association.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, crafts, animals, and her dogs.

She also enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Lauer worked as a secretary for the City of Oil City before becoming a manager in the warranty department for Sears and Roebuck, from where she retired.

She was married in Clarion on October 23, 1952 to Richard L. Lauer, and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1992.

Ruth is survived by her five children: Cheryl Shoup and her husband Jerry of Seneca, Mary Wise and her husband Michael of Oil City, Louis Lauer and his wife Cheryl of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Joyce Fisher and her husband Sam of Oil City, and Julie Martz and her husband Edward of Oil City; five grandchildren: Nicholas Shoup and his wife Kari, Chad Wise, Jim Weaver and his wife Emily, Dan Weaver and his wife Pam, and Jessica Lauer; and four great-grandchildren: Austin and Makenzi Shoup, Brock Wise, and Lilly Weaver.

Ruth also had numerous bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (April 6th) from 9 – 11 a.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert H. Wilson, Director of Congregational Development for the Western PA United Methodist Conference, officiating.

Interment will follow in Rynd Farm Cemetery near Rouseville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Ruth’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

