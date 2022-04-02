 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ruth N. Lauer

Saturday, April 2, 2022 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GIehbUty96t (1)Ruth N. Lauer, 93, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.

She was born February 23, 1929 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Forrest G. and Melvina D. (Burr) Hare.

Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Oil City High School.

She attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

In her earlier years, she volunteered at the Venango County Blind Association.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, crafts, animals, and her dogs.

She also enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Lauer worked as a secretary for the City of Oil City before becoming a manager in the warranty department for Sears and Roebuck, from where she retired.

She was married in Clarion on October 23, 1952 to Richard L. Lauer, and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1992.

Ruth is survived by her five children: Cheryl Shoup and her husband Jerry of Seneca, Mary Wise and her husband Michael of Oil City, Louis Lauer and his wife Cheryl of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Joyce Fisher and her husband Sam of Oil City, and Julie Martz and her husband Edward of Oil City; five grandchildren: Nicholas Shoup and his wife Kari, Chad Wise, Jim Weaver and his wife Emily, Dan Weaver and his wife Pam, and Jessica Lauer; and four great-grandchildren: Austin and Makenzi Shoup, Brock Wise, and Lilly Weaver.

Ruth also had numerous bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (April 6th) from 9 – 11 a.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert H. Wilson, Director of Congregational Development for the Western PA United Methodist Conference, officiating.

Interment will follow in Rynd Farm Cemetery near Rouseville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Ruth’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.