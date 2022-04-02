 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Get Up to a $70 Reward on a Set of New Tires at Kerle Tire Company! Offer Ends on April 4.

Saturday, April 2, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle Tire 7-3 new
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get Up to a $70 reward on a set of new tires at Kerle Tire Company located on Mays Road in Clarion!

The offer ends on Monday, April 4.

Cooper_U.S_Spring_2022_Promotion_Digital_Banner_1200x680

CS5 ULTRA TOURING

CS5-Ultra-Touring-BLK-RR

DISCOVERER AT3 XLT

Discoverer-AT3-XLT-BLK-RR

ENDEAVOR PLUS

Endeavor Plus RL1 (1)

Click here to learn more or to print Cooper Promotion

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters! Visit their website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.