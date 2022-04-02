State Police Release Details on Local Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on I-80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that seriously injured a local man.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, on Interstate 80, at mile marker 69.2 westbound in Clarion Township, involving 56-year-old Michael T. Gilliland, of Fairmount City.

Police say Gilliland was traveling westbound on Interstate 80, and for an unknown reason, his 2001 Chevrolet Blaser left the roadway and struck the guide rail on the north berm. The vehicle then bounced off the guide rail, traveled back across both lanes, and exited the roadway on the south berm.

The Blazer then traveled downhill until it struck several trees and came to a rest.

Gilliland was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

He was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

