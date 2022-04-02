Police: Area Man Fires Shotgun at House During Dispute

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after allegedly firing a shotgun at an occupied residence during a dispute on State Route 666, in Howe Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Daniel Robert Knisely, of Sheffield.

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, March 30.

According to a criminal complaint, Warren-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County, on Wednesday, March 30, around 12:05 a.m.

According to the complaint, two victims reported they had a verbal altercation earlier in the evening with Daniel Knisely. Then, Knisely returned in his vehicle to the victim’s residence later in the evening and proceeded to fire a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun into the residence occupied by the two individuals. The victims reported that Knisely fired three times into the residence from the roadway before fleeing the scene. The victims heard the shots, observed glass breaking, and then hid behind a safe and called 9-1-1.

State Police in Marienville were notified of the incident around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, and were assigned to the investigation.

PSP Marienville learned from PSP Warren that while searching the scene for evidence, they found six shotgun casing shells by a red SUV parked along the roadway. Additionally, the victims provided a description of Knisely’s vehicle, a gray-silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck, the complaint notes.

While troopers continued to search the scene, they spotted a vehicle matching the description of Knisely’s, driving slowly past them. Troopers then got in their patrol vehicle and initiated a felony traffic stop. Knisely was removed from the vehicle after failing to follow directives, the complaint indicates.

Upon investigation, a shotgun – a Dakin Gun Company, 12-gauge double-barrel with no serial number – was observed in plain sight in the passenger seat of Knisely’s truck and live shotgun rounds were found in Knisely’s right front pocket, according to the complaint.

A PSP Marienville Trooper interviewed the victims, and they confirmed there was an altercation with Knisely earlier in the evening. They indicated that Knisely was yelling profanities at them and appeared to be intoxicated. The victims related that Knisely returned around midnight while they were seated inside the residence, and they heard shots fired, the front door window breaking, and then they hid behind a safe and called 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

While in custody, Knisely was interviewed at PSP Marienville’s barracks around 4:32 a.m. on March 30.

Knisely related that earlier in the day, around 3:00 p.m., he stopped at (the victim’s) house to confront him about scrap and trash on the property. He left and then went to a local bar and consumed around five bottles of beer. He then returned to the residence around 8:00 p.m. where he was confronted by (the victim). He related that (the victim) came out with a gun, shot at him, yelled for him to leave, and that he was going to kill him, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Knisely stated that he left the residence and drove home to get his shotgun. He then drove back to the residence and “fired six rounds with the said gun over the top of the residence as a warning.”

Knisely reportedly admitted that he should not have returned to the residence and fired the shotgun. He also confirmed he was alone and that he was the owner of the shotgun, the complaint states.

He was arraigned on March 30 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik on the following charges:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Discharge of a Firearm Into Occupied Structure, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $250,000.00 monetary bail, Knisely was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 12, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Zydonik presiding.

