A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

