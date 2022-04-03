All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Scott Gatto
Scott Gatto served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Scott A. Gatto
Born: January 14, 1966
Died: March 12, 2022
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Scott served in the United States Army and then became a member of the National Guard, serving his country for 21 years.
He also served the community through his membership with the Tionesta United Methodist Church.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.