Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Breaded Shrimp

Take advantage of your air-fryer using this recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning



1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/2 teaspoon pepper1 large egg1/2 cup 2% milk1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce1 cup panko bread crumbs1 pound uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveinedCooking sprayOptional: seafood cocktail sauce and lemon wedges

Directions

-Preheat the air fryer to 375°. In a shallow bowl, mix flour, seasoned salt, dill weed, and pepper. In a separate shallow bowl, whisk egg, milk, and hot pepper sauce. Place bread crumbs in a third shallow bowl. Dip shrimp in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then in bread crumbs, patting to help adhere.

-In batches, arrange shrimp in a single layer in greased air fryer; spritz with cooking spray. Cook until lightly browned and shrimp turn pink, 3-4 minutes on each side. If desired, serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.