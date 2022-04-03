Clarion University Tennis: Strouse Wins No. 1 Singles, but Golden Eagles Fall to Cal U

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team returned home for a PSAC West match on Saturday, falling by a 6-1 score to Cal U at Campbell Courts.

Clarion won the No. 1 singles match and nearly took the No. 3 match as well, but could not complete the win over the Vulcans.

Alexis Strouse recorded her first conference win of the season, beating Carmen Duran in three sets. Duran took the first set by a 6-4 score, but Strouse rallied to dominate the second set by a 6-1 score. That led to a tight third-set tiebreaker, with Strouse edging out Duran by an 11-9 score to notch the win.

Alyson Fisher very nearly took the No. 3 singles set in a similar fashion, but the Vulcans’ Kylie Feltenberger pulled off a similar trick to what Strouse did in the No. 1 match. Fisher claimed the first set by a 6-2 score, but Feltenberger edged her in a tight second set 6-4. Feltenberger also won by an 11-9 score in the third set to give Cal U the win.

The Vulcans won both of the doubles matches contested by a 6-3 score, giving them a 1-0 lead in the match. Strouse’s win put the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard, but Cal U won the remaining singles matches to lock up the 6-1 win.

