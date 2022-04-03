Police Release Details of Teen Injured in Route 36 Crash

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 on March 22.

According to police, the accident happened around 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, north on State Route 36, just north of the intersection of Mealy Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 17-year-old female, of Leeper, was traveling in a 2006 Pontiac Vibe and swerved the vehicle for an animal on the roadway. She lost control of the vehicle and exited the right side of the road hitting a utility pole.

The teen suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

According to police, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department and Snyder’s AutoBody assisted state troopers at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

