A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 45. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

