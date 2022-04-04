UPDATE: More Details Released on Clarion Boards Fire

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have surfaced regarding a Monday morning structure fire at Kronospan along U.S. Route 322 in Shippenville.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a line officer at Kronospan’s Clarion Boards plant along Fiberboard Avenue reported the fire at 10:14 a.m.

“We were in a non-operating status for a shut down for equipment upgrades,” assistant Fire Chief of Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department Jeremy Hallberg told exploreClarion.com.

Hallberg also works as a Control Room Operator at Clarion Boards.

“Someone caught the fire right away as it started and (Kronospan’s) fire brigade went up to start an initial stop.”

Eventually, the fire went beyond the fire brigade’s capabilities and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched.

Later, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1’s aerial was called to the scene.

“Clarion was called to assist with their ladder to reach a higher spot and for the extra manpower,” he added. “Some of the fire got into the walls.”

Hallberg said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and the plant will continue to monitor the situation.

No one was injured in fire.

Knox Ambulance was placed on standby.

The scene was cleared at 1:58 p.m.

