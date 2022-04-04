Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born on November 29, 1938 in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, PA and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, FL.

She was the daughter of Melvin Eugene Doverspike & Mable Marie (Miller) Doverspike.

She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael R. Spillman and, her father and mother and five siblings: Martha, Gerald, Truman, Savinna and, Everett.

She leaves behind her husband, Larry E. Spillman, of 62 years marriage.

She also leaves four children: (James) Cheryl Craig of Grayson, KY; Gayle May of Middleburg, FL; Katherine Spillman of Keystone Heights, FL; Stephen (Angelika) Spillman of Middleburg, FL.

Surviving grandchildren include, Robert Michael Adkins (Ashland, KY), James Michael Spillman (Lake Butler, FL), Soner (Stephanie) Acar (Jacksonville, FL), Hakim Acar (Germany); Zachary (Tiffany) Craig (Grayson, KY), Caleb (Alexis) Craig (Grayson, KY); C Sean May (Keystone Heights, FL); Craig Spillman (Keystone Heights, FL), James Spillman (Macclenny, FL), Benjamin (Zavannah) Ackman (Colorado Springs, CO),

Sarah Ackman (Lawtey, FL), Hannah Ackman (Middleburg, FL).

Great Grandchildren include: Caroline Craig, Everly Craig, Laney Craig, Adalyn Craig, Riley Craig, Lucas Xavier Barfield, Anastasia Raye Spillman, Brantley Permenter and Zandria Ackman.

She also leaves three younger siblings: Harold (Joy) Doverspike, Ken (Judy) Doverspike and, Lyle (Barbara) Doverspike, all of Franklin, PA.

Celia was raised in the Nazarene faith and often sang in church services with her dad and siblings.

She attended Franklin High School, Franklin, PA (Class of 1957) and participated in FFA, Girls’ Glee Club, the Literary Club, the Driving Club, was the FHA President and, was on the Jr Prom Committee and the Candy Committee.

She joyfully attended her 50th High School reunion and kept up with several of her high school classmates throughout her entire life.

She met PFC Larry Spillman (US Army) in Washington, DC while she was employed as a file clerk for the CAA (now the FAA).

They were married on June 9th, 1958 at the Nazarene Church in Franklin, PA.

(Interesting fact about her wedding day: it actually snowed on her wedding day).

She faithfully and lovingly raised five children: Michael R (Sabine) Spillman, (James) Cheryl Craig (Grayson, KY), Gayle May (Middleburg, FL), Katherine D. Spillman (Keystone Heights, FL) and, Stephen (Angelika) Spillman (Middleburg, FL).

She attended First Baptist Church, Keystone Heights, prior to becoming homebound.

While an active member, she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in Women on Mission (formerly WMU).

She also enjoyed caring for the infants and toddlers at First Baptist Day Care.

Her hobbies included stamp collecting, drawing, painting, sewing and quilting, cooking and canning, gardening, and decorating for Christmas.

She will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew her.

Arrangements will be made at a later date and time. You may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memoriam.

Arrangements are under the care of Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home 340 E. Walker Drive, Keystone Heights FL 32656. Jones-GallagherFH.com (352) 473-3176.

