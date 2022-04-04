Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Marley
Monday, April 4, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Marley.
Marley is a short-haired, domestic male kitten.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Marley is friendly, playful, and funny.
He would be good in a home with other cats, dogs, and children.
For more information on Marley, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
