Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hawaiian Sunset Cake

A boxed mix keeps it convenient while the fruity filling makes it a crowd-pleaser!

Ingredients

1 package of white or orange cake mix (regular size)

1-1/2 cups milk



1 package (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mix1 package (3 ounces) of orange gelatin4 large eggs, room temperature1/2 cup canola oil

Filling:

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, well-drained

2 cups sugar

3-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut (about 10 ounces)

1 cup sour cream

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Optional: Additional toasted coconut, fresh pineapple, orange slices, and fresh mint leaves

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

-Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a large bowl, combine the pineapple, sugar, 3-1/2 cups coconut, and sour cream. Set aside 1 cup for frosting. Place 1 cake on a serving plate; top with half of the remaining pineapple mixture. Repeat layers once; top with remaining cake.

-Fold whipped topping into the reserved pineapple mixture. Spread over top and sides of cake. If desired, top with additional coconut, sliced pineapple, orange slices, and mint. Refrigerate until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.