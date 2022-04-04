Clarion Man Seriously Injured in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was seriously injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on State Route 68 on Thursday.

Clarion-based State Police said the accident happened around 5:27 p.m. when 63-year-old Thomas P. Chandler, of New Bethlehem, was leaving the Aldi parking lot in his 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and attempting to turn left onto State Route 68.

Chandler reportedly failed to yield when entering the highway and collided with a northbound Suzuki GSX-R1000 operated by Codie M. Dotterer of Clarion.

Dotterer was transported to Clarion Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Chandler was not injured.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.