 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Man Seriously Injured in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash

Monday, April 4, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

BEC09975-C49E-4865-9702-FE8EB295105DCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was seriously injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on State Route 68 on Thursday.

Clarion-based State Police said the accident happened around 5:27 p.m. when 63-year-old Thomas P. Chandler, of New Bethlehem, was leaving the Aldi parking lot in his 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and attempting to turn left onto State Route 68.

Chandler reportedly failed to yield when entering the highway and collided with a northbound Suzuki GSX-R1000 operated by Codie M. Dotterer of Clarion.

82CFC0B8-78FE-4FDC-932F-CF09DD9F6785

Dotterer was transported to Clarion Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Chandler was not injured.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.