 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, Jr.

Monday, April 4, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-p10ZXBob6GFpEE5sDennis E. “Jack” Hopper, Jr., 86, of Templeton, PA, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1936, in Widnoon, PA, the son of Dennis E. Hopper, Sr. and Druscilla (Minnick) Hopper.

Jack was a lifetime resident of the Templeton area.

For over 34 years, he was a self-employed truck driver, commonly known as Jumper, and retired in 2006.

Jack was a handy man who liked to work on projects especially his trucks.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 64 years, Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper who he married March 28, 1958; a son, Randy Hopper of Templeton; a daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Rick, of Templeton; four grandchildren, Caleb Smith and wife, Megan, Chancy Hopper and wife, Debbie, Ethan Hopper and wife, Nicole, and Kaylee Dubia and husband, Zack; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Gabe, Leo Jack, Liam, Lucas, Laney, Scarlet, and Briar.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jacqueline Hopper who died Sept. 9, 2010; five brothers, Ivan, John, Vern, Mason, and Gale Hopper; and two sisters, Libby Summerville and Sally Hawk.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Retired Pastor Dan George officiating.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.