Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, Jr., 86, of Templeton, PA, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1936, in Widnoon, PA, the son of Dennis E. Hopper, Sr. and Druscilla (Minnick) Hopper.

Jack was a lifetime resident of the Templeton area.

For over 34 years, he was a self-employed truck driver, commonly known as Jumper, and retired in 2006.

Jack was a handy man who liked to work on projects especially his trucks.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 64 years, Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper who he married March 28, 1958; a son, Randy Hopper of Templeton; a daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Rick, of Templeton; four grandchildren, Caleb Smith and wife, Megan, Chancy Hopper and wife, Debbie, Ethan Hopper and wife, Nicole, and Kaylee Dubia and husband, Zack; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Gabe, Leo Jack, Liam, Lucas, Laney, Scarlet, and Briar.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jacqueline Hopper who died Sept. 9, 2010; five brothers, Ivan, John, Vern, Mason, and Gale Hopper; and two sisters, Libby Summerville and Sally Hawk.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Retired Pastor Dan George officiating.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.